Villarreal did all they could to make it through - Escriba

Villarreal coach Fran Escriba insists his side did all they could despite their exit from the Champions League following a 1-0 loss to Monaco on Tuesday.

The LaLiga side went into the contest at the Stade Louis II in Monaco 2-1 down following the first leg, needing to score at least twice to go through.

However, Escriba's men could not find the net in a tight encounter, with Fabinho's 90th-minute spot-kick separating the sides on the night, sealing a 3-1 aggregate win for Monaco.

Escriba believes there was not much more his side could do, and must now contest the Europa League group stage instead of the continent's elite competition.

"It was not to be, the team did everything they could. We had some chances to go ahead, but in the second half it got a bit complicated," the 51-year-old said.

"We have nothing to reproach and now we must think positively.

"Of course we are annoyed but our obligation is to lift ourselves up and think to do a great league and Europa campaign.

"We will get ourselves back to a mental and physical level and I'm sure we will see the Villarreal that people want to see."