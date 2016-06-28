Villarreal hand contract extensions to Rukavina, Bonera
La Liga side Villarreal have handed new deals to the defensive pair of Antonio Rukavina and Daniele Bonera.
Villarreal have announced the contract extensions of defensive pair Antonio Rukavina and Daniele Bonera, who will now be at the services of Marcelino for the 2016-17 campaign.
In the case of Rukavina, the 32-year-old has penned a two-year deal and has been a reliable option since joining in 2014, making 63 appearances for the club to date in all competitions.
Bonera, meanwhile, has agreed to stay at the Liga side for a further year, having joined last September as a free agent.
The 35-year-old played 16 times in all competitions last term, earning himself a further 12 months thanks to his similarly steady performances.
And with Eric Bailly – one of Villarreal's standout defenders last season – already having signed for Manchester United, Bonera looks to feature more heavily in 2016-17.
