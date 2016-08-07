Villarreal seal Sansone swoop

Villarreal have completed the signing of Sassuolo forward Nicola Sansone on a five-year-deal.

Head coach Marcelino has been to add reinforcements to his squad after Barcelona exercised their buy-back clause on Denis Suarez.

Sansone offers versatility to the LaLiga club and can play out wide or as a secondary striker.

He joins compatriot Roberto Soriano at Villarreal after playing a key role in Sassuolo's unlikely qualification for the Europa League last season.

Sansone has one Italy cap to his name and scored seven goals for Sassuolo last season.