Villarreal v Atletico Madrid: Marcelino looking to cap off 'extraordinary week' with a win

Villarreal coach Marcelino is hoping to cap a superb week by beating Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Saturday.

After defeating Athletic Bilbao at home, Marcelino's men maintained their unbeaten La Liga start with a 1-0 win at Malaga.

The victory moved Villarreal level on points with league leaders Real Madrid, while Atleti, who are unbeaten in their last three league visits to El Madrigal, sit just one behind with 12.

And Marcelino believes that his side – who have now won their last four league fixtures – are capable of overcoming Diego Simeone's men, singling out right-back Mario Gaspar, who put in a superb performance in the centre of defence against Malaga, for particular praise.

"To have 13 points from 15 is happy. Now let's enjoy this victory to face the next game in our field," Marcelino told Villarreal's official website.

"Winning against Atletico Madrid It would put the climax to an extraordinary week. Hopefully El Madrigal is full as in the day against Athletic and help us.

"Mario is an example to follow. He is a wonder and a great player, both professional and human level. I'm glad you have performed very well in the central position."

Key to a Villarreal victory will be their ability to contain France forward Antoine Griezmann – the diminutive striker netting a brace in Atleti's win over Getafe last time out to take his tally for the season to five in all competitions.

And Atleti team-mate Guilherme Siqueira is confident that the former Real Sociedad man can maintain his excellent form throughout the season.

"Griezmann is a player who makes the difference, who is at a great moment and hopefully exceeds the number of goals from last year," Siqueira told Atleti's website.

Another forward looking to make his mark for Simeone's men is Angel Correa, who has scored one goal in three appearances so far in 2015-16.

"Personally, I'd like to continue adding minutes with this great team that we have and help the team continue growing," the Argentina Under-20 international, who missed the entirety of last season after having heart surgery, told the club website.

"We know that [Villarreal] will be very difficult, but we also know that Atleti had been doing well at that place in recent years, hopefully that match is the same and we can bring home three points."