Villas-Boas undaunted by Spurs trip to United

Unbeaten since the opening day of the Premier League season at Newcastle United, Tottenham travel to second-placed Manchester United on Saturday when Villas-Boas could win over the sceptics or simply hand them more ammunition to fire his way.

One thing is sure, the 34-year-old will not go there with any sense of inferiority even if England's most decorated manager Sir Alex Ferguson will be directing operations in the home dugout.

Villas-Boas even risked the Scot's wrath by suggesting United get the better of refereeing decisions at Old Trafford.

"I certainly will have no problems expressing myself at Old Trafford," the Tottenham boss told reporters when asked if some young coaches were in awe of Ferguson. "I have no problem with that."

Pushed on whether United got the benefit of close decisions at home, the London club's media officer attempted to gag his coach but Villas-Boas refused to be silenced.

Asked if United are given beneficial treatment at home by match officials, he replied: "It's an interesting question. It's a question that in this country is impossible to respond to.

"It would be good if we could respond but last year I received a very hard fine and I won't make the same mistake again."

Villas-Boas does not lack confidence and hopes that will rub off on his team as they try and win at Old Trafford for the first time since 1989.

Eighth-placed Spurs will not, he said, go there to try and steal a point.

OPEN FOOTBALL

"We will go there to play open football," added Villas-Boas who a year ago sent his then-Chelsea side to Old Trafford playing gung-ho football only to unluckily trail 3-0 at half-time.

"I think that is the way I like my teams to play. We all know it's difficult to do it but that doesn't mean you don't have a chance when you play that way.

"Going to Old Trafford is a difficult trip and what we want to do is to get something that will make us feel proud. That would be going there to get a win - ending that statistic."

Villas-Boas will bargain on having a little more time to get things right at Tottenham than he did at Chelsea where he was sacked in March after less than nine months in charge.

However, he said the days of coaches creating "dynasties", like Ferguson has done at Old Trafford and Arsene Wenger has managed at Arsenal, are over.

"If there was one person I would have expected to have a dynasty... it was [Rafa] Benitez at Liverpool but it didn't happen," added Villas-Boas referring to the Spaniard dismissed in 2010 after spending six years at Anfield.

"It's difficult in this country. David Moyes at Everton is reaching a legacy but we won't see many examples like this."

Still to prove himself in English football after a disappointing spell at Chelsea, Villas-Boas has learned some Ferguson-like methods for dealing with the media.

He put one radio reporter firmly in his place when it was suggested that France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, an expensive sign