Villa's Weimann eager to rediscover form

The Aston Villa attacker has scored just once in 10 Premier League appearances - the winner in his side's memorable 3-2 victory over Manchester City in September.

However, Villa have failed to score in five of their six fixtures since then, and the pressure is mounting on Weimann - who scored 12 goals in all competitions last term - to find his shooting boots.

"If I get one goal, I feel I can go on a run," he told the Birmingham Mail. "That’s what you always feel and I certainly have that mindset.

"It can just set you off. Your confidence starts to rise and you feel like you can’t miss.

"I just need that one goal to spark me. It could hit me on the shoulder, it could be a miskick - a goal is a goal and I think it will kick-start my season."

But Weimann revealed he was not feeling the pressure and was convinced he would soon be finding the net on a regular basis once again.

"I certainly don’t feel low," he continued. "If you miss a chance you feel down immediately afterwards but it’s about keeping your spirits up and believing in yourself.

"I have plenty of confidence so I will just keep doing the right things and something will fall for me.

"Every striker goes through phases like that. You can’t have everything your own way all of the time.

"I would have liked to score more in this period but I still feel I have been contributing for the team."

West Brom meet Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday.