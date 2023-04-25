Vincent Kompany's Burnley clinch Championship title with victory at rivals Blackburn

Burnley fans will have a night to remember after clinching the Championship title with an away win over bitter rivals Blackburn.

The victory puts the irrepressible Clarets on 95 points for the season, 13 points clear of second-place Sheffield United, who have four games left to play.

A 66th minute wonderstrike from winger Manuel Benson secured Burnley the 1-0 win they needed to lift the trophy after a brilliant season.

Vincent Kompany's side already secured promotion earlier this month, but had won just one since then until tonight's east Lancashire derby – a surprisingly poor run that included a 2-1 defeat to struggling QPR at the weekend.

Kompany has fast become one of the most exciting young managers in Europe during his first season as a coach in England. His Burnley side have won plaudits for their exciting style of play, and he has been linked with the vacant managerial positions at Chelsea and Tottenham.

With two games left to play, Burnley can't break the Championship points record, but could still end up on the list of the best Championship teams ever by points total.

Their dominance this season also saw two Burnley players voted into FourFourTwo's top 10 best EFL players 2023 by fans.

As if watching your local rivals celebrate a title win at your own ground wasn't enough, Tuesday's defeat also dents Blackburn's own promotion hopes. Having been around the play-off places for the majority of the season, seven league games without a win now leave the Blues outside the top six on goal difference with two games left to play.

Sheffield United have yet to confirm their own promotion, but could seal their Premier League place with a win over Preston Wednesday.