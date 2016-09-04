Vitolo feels he would suit Atletico

Spain winger Vitolo was flattered by Atletico Madrid's interest during the recent transfer window and believes he would be a good fit in Diego Simeone's side.

Vitolo starred as Sevilla won a third consecutive Europa League last season and was handed a starting role by Julen Lopetegui as the new Spain boss got his reign off to a winning start with a 2-0 triumph in Belgium on Thursday.

The 26-year-old won a penalty for David Silva to complete his brace in Brussels.

Vitolo penned a one-year contract extension at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan last month but, speaking to TVE, he did nothing to discourage further speculation about his future.

"It's a compliment as good a coach as Diego Simeone was interested in me," he said.

"With my game, I would fit nicely in a team like Atletico Madrid."

Spain begin their 2018 World Cup qualification bid against minnows Lichtenstein on Monday, while Vitolo is set to return to LaLiga action with Sevilla against Las Palmas next Saturday.