Vitolo open to Premier League move

Sevilla winger Vitolo is relishing turning out for Spain at Wembley on Tuesday and would welcome a move to England at some stage in his career.

The 27-year-old has been one of the breakthrough performers of Spain's new era under Julen Lopetegui, starting all five matches post-Euro 2016 and scoring three goals.

His powerful, all-action style would appear an ideal fit for the Premier League and Vitolo is open to joining the sizeable contingent of his countrymen in the English top flight.

He told the Guardian: "This call-up is special. It's the chance to play there against a team like England. Wembley is emblematic; not just for English football, but for football itself.

"At some point in the future it could be good for me to try playing in England."

Ex-Sevilla full-back Alberto Moreno is a close friend of Vitolo's – a native of Gran Canaria, from where Manchester City playmaker and Spain mainstay David Silva also hails.

"[Moreno] tells me the Premier League would really suit me," he said.

"From what Alberto tells me and from what I’ve seen, the most noticeable thing is that the English teams are powerful."

On Silva, he added: "He has played 100 games for Spain now and only great players reach that.

"He's a legend at Manchester City, a role model [to me] that a player can come from the Canaries and achieve."

After winning a third consecutive Europa League title, Sevilla saw key men such as Ever Banega and Kevin Gameiro depart along with coach Unai Emery, who left for Paris Saint-Germain

But they are riding high, fifth in LaLiga, once more under Jorge Sampaoli and Vitolo knows the success of Sevilla's model means it would be foolish to discount a high-profile move of his own in the near future.

"Every summer the club sells players. That's the policy and it’s brought success," he said. "It's true that at other clubs, results can be affected but at Sevilla it goes okay.

"Let's see what happens. But I'm very happy here and above all my family is very happy here."