Vlaar casts doubt on Villa future

Aston Villa defender Ron Vlaar says he is keen to test himself at a higher level despite being offered a new deal by the club.

Vlaar is out of contract at the end of the month, but manager Tim Sherwood recently claimed he expected the Netherlands international to remain at Villa Park.

However, Vlaar has now hinted a fresh start may be in the offing.

"I want to maximise my career and I think I can go a step higher," he told The Mirror.

"I will look at it and go quietly.

"I have a lot to consider. I will think about things."