Vogts resigns from role as Azerbaijan coach

The German took over in 2008, but has failed to guide the side to qualification for any of the three major tournaments since then, falling well short on each occasion.

Azerbaijan's Euro 2016 qualifying campaign has got off to a dismal start, with 2-1 defeats to Bulgaria and Italy followed up by a 6-0 hammering at the hands of Croatia last time out.

It was announced on Friday that Vogts would not longer continue in his position, with the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) releasing a statement.

"AFFA President Rovnag Abdullayev met Azerbaijan national team coach Berti Vogts yesterday in Zurich, Switzerland," it read.

"During the meeting they discussed the matches played in the 2016 UEFA Euro qualifying round. Berti Vogts noted with regret that he couldn't see his future in the Azerbaijan national team. He said that the Azeri A-team did not show persistence during the last game.

"Furthermore, the problem of physical fitness, which has been repeatedly emphasised for several years, has not been resolved. Vogts said that he has already worked six years in Azerbaijan, and during some games he brought much joy to the fans.

"Berti Vogts thanked AFFA for their work and noted that he considers Azerbaijan his second home. AFFA President Rovnag Abdullayev said that Berti Vogts was requested to continue his work and his activities in the Azerbaijan national team is highly valued by AFFA.

"AFFA President noted that the work done by Berti Vogts, in general had a positive influence on the development of football in Azerbaijan.

"Despite the fact that this is not a great achievement, but it was under Berti Vogts that the Azerbaijani team was able to earn the most points in the qualifying rounds - nine points [during World Cup 2014 qualifying], and the Azerbaijan national team was able to leapfrog to the 73rd place in the FIFA Rankings.

"Mr. Abdullayev said that Berti Vogts will be remembered with appreciation for the work he done and he will always remain as a friend of Azerbaijani football."