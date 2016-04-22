A voice in my head told me to punch Benitez in the face - Dudek
In an extract from his new biography 'A big Pole in our goal', Jerzy Dudek opened up on his relationship with Rafael Benitez at Liverpool.
Former Liverpool goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek revealed he heard a "devilish voice" in his head telling him to punch Rafael Benitez in the face after the Spanish manager signed Pepe Reina in 2005.
While Dudek said ex-Liverpool boss Benitez was a genius, the Polish keeper was left fuming by his decision to bring in Reina from Villarreal just months after helping the Merseyside club to a memorable penalty shoot-out victory over AC Milan in the Champions League final.
Dudek - in an extract from him his new biography 'A big Pole in our goal' set to be released on Friday - wanted to leave for Cologne but claimed Benitez's poor man-management almost drove him to violence.
"I loved being at Liverpool, but Benitez clearly didn't want me. I'd been the hero in Istanbul so could I now just be a fire-fighter who waits for the moment when a fire needs fighting," Dudek said via The Mirror.
"Then rumours started that I was earning between £60,000-70,000 per week and Benitez wanted me off the wage bill."
The 43-year-old, who spent seven years at Anfield before retiring at Real Madrid in 2011, added: "The negotiations started. I was in touch with Cologne regularly and they told me Benitez wouldn't speak to them. I got more and more frustrated with him until transfer deadline day when I finally boiled over.
"As soon as training had finished, I stormed over to him and ripped my gloves off in an aggressive manner. I was so angry that the lads said later the aggression was pouring out of me. I raised my voice.
"The lads could see I was fuming, so all hung around to see what would happen — footballers love seeing a bit of confrontation on the training ground!
"I was furious with him, absolutely fuming, and in my head I could hear a devilish voice saying 'Punch him in the face – punch him in the face and he'll let you go to Germany'.
"To be completely honest, I genuinely considered punching Rafa in the face. Then the consequences of doing so flashed through my mind. Would he let me go? Or would it just lead to a massive media scandal? Surely I couldn't stay if I gave him a smack?
"I don't know how, but I managed to stop myself. Punching a Liverpool manager who had won the European Cup only a few months earlier wouldn't have looked too good on the CV, I guess, but I was still angry."
Dudek continued: "As I walked off towards the dressing room, Stevie [Gerrard] walked alongside me.
"'You wanted to punch him, didn't you, lad? You really wanted to f***ing punch him…'"
