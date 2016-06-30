Vrba leaves Czech Republic for Anzhi

The Football Association of the Czech Republic has confirmed Pavel Vrba will leave his post to take over at Anzhi Makhachkala.

Vrba, 52, led the Czech national team at Euro 2016, but they could only muster one point from a 2-2 draw with Croatia, sandwiched by losses to Spain and Turkey, to finish bottom of Group D.

Having previously guided Viktoria Plzen to two league titles and a Czech Cup victory, Vrba agreed to take the country's top job in November 2013 after their failure to qualify for the World Cup in Brazil, starting work in January 2014.

He took the team to first place in Group A of European Championship qualifying, ahead of Turkey, surprise quarter-finalists Iceland and Netherlands, who did not reach the tournament.

The Czech FA announced on Thursday Vrba will now be moving on to Anzhi, who won a play-off last season against Volgar Astrakhan to remain in the Russian Premier League.