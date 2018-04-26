Vrsaljko and Simeone sent off in dramatic start to Arsenal v Atletico

Sime Vrsaljko was sent off after astonishingly collecting two yellow cards inside the opening 10 minutes of Atletico Madrid's Europa League semi-final clash at Arsenal.

A combustible opening to proceedings at Emirates Stadium continued as visiting boss Diego Simeone was sent to the stands for continuing his protests against French referee Clement Turpin.

Right-back Vrsaljko was punished for his first indiscretion after just 75 seconds when he crudely brought down Jack Wilshere following a slack pass from Jose Gimenez.

Arsenal then found joy attacking down the Croatia international's flank, with Alexandre Lacazette twice going close to the opening goal.

Vrsaljko was unable to keep himself out of trouble and receiving his marching orders for catching France striker Lacazette on the ankle. It meant the 26-year-old trudged off as the recipient of both the fasted yellow and red cards in the Europa League this season.

9 - Sime Vrsaljko has received both the fastest yellow card (1:15) and second yellow card (9:09) in the Europa League this season. Bath. April 26, 2018

Simeone voiced prolonged objections and Turpin decided he had heard enough when he demanded a booking after Hector Bellerin fouled Lucas Hernandez.