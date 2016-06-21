Vrsaljko can star at Atletico for 'next 10 years' - Bilic

Sime Vrsaljko can make an impact at Atletico Madrid for the next decade, according to Mate Bilic.

The 24-year-old Croatia defender has been linked with a move to the La Liga giants from Serie A side Sassuolo.

Vrsaljko already has 19 international caps, having come through the Dinamo Zagreb youth ranks before heading abroad.

Bilic, who played for numerous clubs in Spain, said the defender was ready to have a huge impact at a top side.

"This season he was among the four or five best defenders in Serie A and has already spent several years in the national side," Bilic told Marca.

"Croatia and Atletico have a player for the next 10 years."

Bilic backed Vrsaljko to have an immediate impact, saying he had gained plenty of experience throughout his short career.

"It is a good signing, especially because despite being young he has a lot of experience after playing for Dinamo Zagreb, Genoa and Sassuolo," he said.

"At 24, this is his second European Championship and he's also played a World Cup."