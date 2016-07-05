Vrsaljko completes Atletico move

Atletico Madrid have confirmed the signing of Croatia international Sime Vrsaljko from Sassuolo on a five-year contract.

The long-rumoured deal was held up while the 24-year-old defender completed his international commitments at Euro 2016.

Vrsaljko, who can play at either right or left-back, left Dinamo Zagreb in 2013 to join Genoa, although he spent just one season with the club before moving to Italian rivals Sassuolo.

He played 35 times in Serie A last season and also made two appearances for Croatia in the group stages in France, helping them reach the last 16 of the tournament.

"Playing at Atletico is a big challenge for me, I am very happy," Vrsaljko told the club's website.

Atletico are delighted to have recruited a versatile player who adds further depth to head coach Diego Simeone's squad.

"Vrsaljko is a player with huge potential, but he has already shown his quality in such a competitive championship like Serie A," sports director Jose Luis Caminero said.

"He perfectly fits our idea of incorporating players to increase competition within the group and the level of our team.

"He is very versatile, as he can play on both sides, which offers interesting alternatives."