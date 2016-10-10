Vrsaljko not considering Atletico future

Sime Vrsaljko says he "would love to play more" at Atletico Madrid but insists he is not considering his future following his summer switch from Sassuolo.

The Croatia international has started both of his country's World Cup qualifiers over the past week - victories against Kosovo and Finland - but has made just one appearance for Atletico since moving to the Vicente Calderon in July for a reported €16million.

The full-back is seen as the long-term replacement for veteran Juanfran and Vrsaljko has no intention of rocking the boat so early in his Atletico career.

Following the win over Finland, the 24-year-old told reporters: "I am not considering leaving Atletico. I don't want to comment on my situation at the club.

"Of course I would love to play more but things are the way they are, it is up to me to work hard and prove myself to the coach.

"I am healthy and fit and these two games for the national team mean a lot to me."