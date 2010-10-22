Vuvuzelas face South Africa ban

Kaizer Chiefs were given a record fine of 500,000 rand ($72,130) - suspended for 12 months - and their chairman was ordered to make a public apology after supporters threw two vuvuzelas and a cabbage on to the pitch during a recent cup game against Moroka Swallows.

"Should vuvuzelas continue to be used as missiles they could be banned from PSL (Premier Soccer League) matches," the league's prosecutor Zola Majavu told a news conference.

"If a Chiefs fan so much as throws a piece of bread on to the pitch, Chiefs will forfeit the 500,000 rand."

The club, whose fans have taken credit for making the noisy plastic vuvuzela trumpets a popular part of South African football culture, were ordered to pay costs of 21,000 rand for the disciplinary hearing and told to hold a news conference to denounce spectator misbehaviour.

"We call upon (fans) to help identify rogue elements intent on causing disruption. Once (they are) identified we intend to blacklist theses individuals," club chairman Kaizer Motaung told the news conference on Thursday.

In recent years, South African fans have started taking loaves of bread and raw cabbages to games, eating them in front of television cameras to symbolise 'eating' their opponents.