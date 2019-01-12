Wagner fuming after overturned penalty

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner was left baffled after his side were awarded a penalty before the decision overturned in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Cardiff City.

The result left Town eight points adrift of safety at the bottom of the Premier League table, but there was more than a hint of it being a missed opportunity.

Wagner's men were in control for much of the match, but they found clear-cut opportunities difficult to come by.

However, they were given a spot-kick 13 minutes from time when Joe Bennett hauled Florent Hadergjonaj to the ground right on the edge of the box, only for Lee Mason to change his mind after consulting his assistant.

The situation left Wagner incredulous, with the Town manager adamant he was never given an adequate explanation.

"To be honest I'm not the right person to ask the question," Wagner told BBC Sport when asked what happened with the penalty. "There are four people in black and you have to ask them what was going on.

"I spoke to the linesman during the match and he said 'the first incident was not a foul and the second I don't know', but I don't know what he means.

"It was clearly a penalty, the video footage speaks for itself and we have not got it. It makes no sense to waste my energy for something like this, but it was a big mistake.

"I really can't find the words how this can happen. The fourth official had no idea either, he was as surprised as everyone else was.

"Decisions like this make tables and seasons. We have had so many decisions against us and I don't know why.

"The boys left everything on the grass and only one team deserved something out of the game. One point is not enough, we needed to win."

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock was convinced justice prevailed when Mason reversed his call, however, and also felt his team should have been given a spot-kick in the first half.

"I think it is good there was an experienced linesman," added Warnock. "There was not enough contact for a penalty and the linesman made him change his mind. If that had won them the game I would've been disappointed.

"But I think there was a clear penalty for us on Junior Hoilett – the lad [Hadergjonaj] did not see him coming and took him out."