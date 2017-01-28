Wagner hoping for Bayern Munich return
Sandro Wagner refuses to give up hope of returning to Bayern Munich one day following his fine performances for Hoffenheim.
Hoffenheim striker Sandro Wagner has set his sights on a return to Bayern Munich at some stage in his career.
The 29-year-old came through the ranks of the Bayern youth academy, but left the club for Duisburg after failing to secure regular first-team action at the Allianz Arena.
He then played for Werder Bremen, Kaiserslautern, Hertha Berlin and Darmstadt, before joining Hoffenheim ahead of the 2016-17 campaign.
Wagner has quickly become a key figure at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena and he is now hoping to earn a move back to his boyhood club.
"Bayern are my club and will always be my club," the striker told Bild.
"That is why I can very well imagine myself returning to Bayern at some point.
"But I do not know whether I will return as a player or in another position."
Wagner has made it clear Bayern are not the only club on his mind, though, as a move to the Premier League would also be an option.
"I have had offers in the past and I am still receiving offers. I am happy with the interest being shown in me," he added.
"That is recognition for what I am doing on the pitch. And I cannot rule out a move to the Premier League at some point."
