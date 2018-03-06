Wagner: I'm the best German striker

Sandro Wagner is convinced he should be part of Germany's World Cup squad, claiming his country has no better option at centre-forward.

Wagner has scored three times in as many starts since joining Bayern Munich from Hoffenheim during the mid-season transfer window, although his status as back-up to Robert Lewandowski means playing time could be limited for the 30-year-old.

His selection prospects are possibly complicated by Mario Gomez's impressive return to Stuttgart, where – as a first-choice starter – the experienced striker has scored four times and laid on two more goals, completing 90 minutes seven times.

"I do not think it's very important for the national coach if I score five or 10 goals. It's about having the maximum condition," Gomez told Welt am Sonntag last month.

"[Germany boss] Jogi Low can assess the situation very well. He knows he can count on me."

RB Leipzig's Timo Werner has been Low's preferred striker when fit this season but Wagner – who has five goals in seven Germany appearances since making his debut last June – is also not lacking in confidence after netting in Bayern's 4-0 rout of Freiburg.

"I only look at myself, in principle I do not care who [else] does what. I look at me," he told reporters, before seemingly poking fun at Gomez's convictions over the latter's standing with Low.

"I have worked well in the last few years and scored many goals. One or the other has apparently already given his media adviser a World Cup advance. I am convinced of myself.

"I have scored goals in every club - for Darmstadt in the relegation battle, at Hoffenheim, in the Europa League and now for Bayern.

"That's why I think I deserve it. I'm feeling good. In my eyes, I'm the best German striker, I've said that a thousand times. That will not change either.

"Jogi Low decides I accept every decision. But I am very positive."