Walcott brings up 100 goals for Arsenal

Theo Walcott became the 18th player to score 100 goals for Arsenal in Monday's 2-0 FA Cup fifth round clash with Sutton United.

England forward Walcott hit a hat-trick against former club Southampton in the fourth round of the FA Cup to move to 99 and brought up his century with a composed finish from close range to make it 2-0 early in the second half against non-league Sutton.

It was the 27-year-old's 15th goal of the season, with 2016-17 already his second most prolific campaign for the Gunners – shy only of his 21-goal haul in 2012-13.

Walcott has 63 Premier League goals for Arsenal, with 11 in the FA Cup and nine in the League Cup. He has hat-tricks in all of English football's major competitions and is the only Arsenal player to have scored in both the League Cup and FA Cup final.

His remaining strikes are from Champions League action, while only Robin van Persie (64) has more goals than his 50 at Emirates Stadium.

Taking 373 games to reach 100 makes Walcott the slowest of Arsenal's centurions. Ted Drake was the quickest, in a rapid 108 outings, with Ian Wright's 143 games marking the next most efficient return.