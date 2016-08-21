Walcott desperate for three points at Watford

Following a poor start to the season, Arsenal's only focus is on claiming three points when they face Watford in their next Premier League fixture, according to Theo Walcott.

Walcott himself has had a solid start the new campaign, having netted in the opening day defeat to Liverpool at Emirates Stadium moments after his penalty was saved by Simon Mignolet.

However, the England winger was unable to get on the scoresheet at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, as Arsene Wenger's side were held to a 0-0 draw by defending champions Leicester City - a side they beat both home and away last season.

But in spite of their stuttering form, and pressure from fans for the club to make significant moves in the transfer market, Walcott insisted Arsenal's injury-hit squad has the talent to turn their fortunes around, but acknowledged Walter Mazzarri's men will represent a tough test.

"We don't want teams getting away from us [in the title race], but it's only two games in," Walcott told Arsenal's official website.

"We've got a nice run of games now and we've got to think about all of the positives from Leicester. Watford is going to be another tough game because every game is, so it's going to be very difficult.

"Each team gets better each year. We want to have a similar sort of performance to when we last played Watford away. It doesn’t matter how we play, as long as we get the three points."

Three goals in the space of 12 second-half minutes from Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud and Aaron Ramsey earned Arsenal a 3-0 victory in their most-recent trip to Vicarage Road last October.