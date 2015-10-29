Walcott, Oxlade-Chamberlain set for Arsenal lay-off

Arsenal have been dealt a double blow after it was confirmed Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are set to miss at least the next three matches through injury.

Oxlade-Chamberlain lasted just five minutes of Tuesday's humiliating 3-0 defeat to Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in the League Cup with a hamstring complaint.

England team-mate Walcott came on to replace him, but the forward was brought off in the 19th minute after suffering a calf injury at Hillsborough.

The pair are now set to miss Saturday's visit to Swansea City and the crucial trip to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, as well as the north London derby against Tottenham on November 8.

Manager Arsene Wenger also confirmed the duo will sit out England's double header against Spain and France next month.

"Nothing has changed since after the game," the Frenchman told Arsenal's official website. "They are out but the scans are today - it's 48 hours afterwards.

"We hope they are light injuries, but they are out until after the international break."

The duo add to manager Wenger's worries, with the likes of Danny Welbeck (knee), Jack Wilshere (ankle), David Ospina (shoulder), Mikel Arteta (ankle) and Aaron Ramsey (hamstring) already on the sidelines.