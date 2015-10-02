Walcott: Ozil is a special player

Theo Walcott believes that Arsenal can build a team around a special player like Mesut Ozil, saying that the Germany playmaker "makes football look easy".

World Cup-winner Ozil has enjoyed a strong campaign so far, amassing three assists and creating more chances than any other player in the Premier League.

One of those assists came in Arsenal's win over Stoke City in September – a looping pass from the half-way line that Walcott latched onto before slotting home, and the England forward has hailed Ozil's quality.

"He can do it anywhere on the pitch, he's a threat from anywhere," Walcott – who also scored against Leicester City last weekend and looks set to lead the line for Arsenal against Manchester United on Sunday – told the club's official website.

"Mesut's involvement in the Stoke goal sums it up and also shows what he can do for this team. He makes football look easy and he's a special player.

"When you've got that in your dressing room you can build on it. The first thing he does when he has the ball, in fact when he hasn't even got the ball, is that he looks.

"He looks first before he gets the ball and he knows where he's going to play it before he's even got it. That just shows the sort of quality we have in this team.

"I know what he's going to do now when he's got the ball, I just need to keep making those runs and hopefully we can get that relationship going."