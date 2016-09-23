Walker signs Spurs extension

Kyle Walker has signed a new contract running until 2021, Tottenham have announced, following recent extensions agreed by Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Eric Dier and Danny Rose.

Walker's previous deal had been set to expire in June 2019, but the right-back is the latest member of the first team at White Hart Lane to commit to the club.

The 26-year-old has been a regular in the starting XI since 2011-12 and helped Spurs finish third under Mauricio Pochettino last season, having pushed Leicester City hard in the race for the Premier League title.

NEW CONTRACT: We are delighted to announce that has signed a new contract with the Club which will run until 2021. September 23, 2016

"It's a great honour," Walker told the club's official website upon agreeing new terms.

"I want to say a big thanks you to the chairman and the manager for putting their faith in me. It's been a long stay here but a very enjoyable one. I'm fully enjoying it. It's like my second home now and I'm happy to commit my future to Tottenham Hotspur."

Walker joined Tottenham from Sheffield United in 2009, spending time back on loan at Bramall Lane, as well as temporary spells at QPR and Aston Villa, before cementing a regular berth in the team under Harry Redknapp.

He made his senior England debut in 2011 and started three matches as Roy Hodgson's team exited Euro 2016 in the round of 16.

Walker has completed 90 minutes in all six of Tottenham's seven competitive matches so far this season.