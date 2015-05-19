Wallace released by Burnley

Ross Wallace is set to be released by Burnley following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

The 29-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season and will not be renewed, has made165 appearances for the Turf Moor outfit since arriving from Preston North End in 2010, scoring 13 goals.

"It's a sad day for me to be leaving Burnley," he said. "I have thoroughly enjoyed five terrific years at the club and made many friends.

"I would like thank the manager, his staff, the players and the supporters for all their backing and I wish the club every success in the future."

Veteran defender Michael Duff, meanwhile, has entered negotiations over a new contract.

Wallace's departure follows the announcement earlier this week that Steven Reid would retire at the end of the season.