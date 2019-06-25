Wan-Bissaka remains on Manchester United’s radar

Manchester United are continuing their push to sign Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Having so far only brought in Daniel James from Swansea, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are looking to kick-start their summer rebuild by signing the talented 21-year-old right-back.

Press Association Sport understands that talks between United and Palace continue after Wan-Bissaka returned from the Under-21 European Championship following England’s group stage exit.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka endured a difficult time with England Under-21s (Nick Potts/PA)

There is a belief within Old Trafford that a deal can be struck with Palace for their academy graduate.

Leicester defender Harry Maguire is another player interesting United as they look to improve in central defence, while Press Association Sport understands that Sporting’s Bruno Fernandes is among the rated midfielders.

The Portugal international enjoyed an outstanding season at the Lisbon club, where a number of players are due to return to pre-season on Wednesday.

Fernandes, though, is currently on holiday in Dubai after helping his country win the Nations League. Newcastle man Sean Longstaff is another player on United’s radar.

Bruno Fernandes was part of the Portugal side that won the Nations League (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ander Herrera’s exit has left United with a hole in midfield, while Paul Pogba is keen to get a “new challenge somewhere else” if possible – something which currently looks unlikely.

Romelu Lukaku is another big-name player open to an exit, but Press Association Sport understands that Inter Milan have yet to make a serious offer.

Questions also remain over the future of the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian.

Aclaración en torno al jugador cadete Mateo Mejía y el interés del @ManUtd_Eshttps://t.co/ydmmbb6pX2pic.twitter.com/QGxDIQpgPB— Real Zaragoza (@RealZaragoza) June 24, 2019

Meanwhile, Real Zaragoza have denied reports that youngster Mateo Mejia has left the club for United.

A statement from the Spanish club read: “Real Zaragoza has not reached any agreement for the transfer of this player to Manchester United.”