Wanchope: Too easy to blame coach

Costa Rica coach Paulo Wanchope says he is an easy target for criticism following his side's 1-1 draw with El Salvador at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The former striker is yet to register a win since being placed in permanent charge of the national team in January and has now drawn four and lost three of his seven fixtures in 2015.

Costa Rica allowed a 2-1 lead to slip as they drew their Group B opener 2-2 against Jamaica on Wednesday, and a stoppage-time leveller cost them two points once again against El Salvador.

Bryan Ruiz opened the scoring on the hour mark, before Dustin Corea restored parity at the death.

Wanchope had made changes in a bid to protect the lead after seeing his side go in front - Elias Aguilar and Michael Umana coming on for David Ramirez and Alvaro Saborio - but was reluctant to blame the late collapse on those substitutions.

"When you make substitutions and you win, it was a good decision, but when you make substitutions and you lose, you were wrong," Wanchope is quoted as saying by The Tico Times.

Ruiz added: "They [El Salvador] attacked us and we gave them the draw they were looking for. We have to do better.

"It's an error that can't happen but it happened and now we have to look forward to winning this last game."

Costa Rica now sit tied with El Salvador on two points, two behind leaders Jamaica, and face bottom-placed Canada in Toronto on Tuesday.