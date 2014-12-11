Wanderers looking to move on after pay dispute

The A-League side, who qualified for the tournament in Morocco courtesy of their AFC Champions League victory last month, are due to take on their Mexican opponents in Saturday's quarter-final, with a match against European champions Real Madrid at stake.

Wanderers' place at the finals had been called into question after a row erupted concerning the distribution of money among the squad.

That disagreement has since been resolved, and striker Tomi Juric, who scored the decisive goal in the 1-0 aggregate win over Al Hilal in the Champions League final, believes now is the time to refocus their attention back to on-field matters.

"I think that's the only way to look at it at the moment," he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"It's a great opportunity and a great stage for us to compete on and all the other little things will sort themselves out I'm sure.

"I'm pretty positive about that. I feel happy and I'm grateful to be here. I'm looking forward to the tournament starting.

"The atmosphere is pretty good up until now and we as footballers have to be professional.

"Nothing else really matters at the moment. We're pretty focused on what we need to do there on the pitch."