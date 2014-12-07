Wanderers stand by 'generous' offer

AFC Asian Champions League winners Western Sydney and their participation at the upcoming seven-team tournament has been cast into doubt over the allocation of prize money.

Wanderers players - who are expected to fly out to Morocco on Sunday ahead of the their opening Club World Cup fixture against Mexican outfit Cruz Azul in December - are unhappy with the management's offer of a 10 per cent share in the $1 million minimum they will pocket for reaching the exclusive tournament.

The Professional Footballers Association (PFA) confirmed the squad had reservations about competing at the event, while players from rival clubs across the country tweeted their support.

However, Wanderers CEO John Tsatsimas said he felt the offer was fair with the club hoping to confirm a centre for excellence in Blacktown reportedly worth $18 million Australian dollars.

"The club has committed to what is a generous offer to the playing group which exceeds what was prescribed during the Asian Champions League," said Tsatsimas.

"The entire residual amount will be directed into a raft of exciting club projects which includes - but is not limited to - elite player and training facilities, junior, school and ­community programs.

"This will ensure that the Western Sydney region will continue to be represented by a progressive and globally recognised and respected football club with an eye always on the future, on and off the pitch."