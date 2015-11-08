Warburton committed to Rangers amid QPR links

Rangers manager Mark Warburton said he is committed to the Scottish club despite reports linking him with the vacant QPR job.

Chris Ramsey was fired as QPR manager on Wednesday and Warburton's name has been mentioned as a possible replacement.

But the 53-year-old, who joined Rangers in the off-season from Brentford, insisted he is committed to his current job despite the flattering links.

"I never knew that. It is flattering but that is football, isn't it?" Warburton said.

"My job is here at Rangers to put my head down with David [Weir, assistant coach] and the staff and take the club forward as quickly as possible.

"You can't ask players to be committed to a project and then not show commitment yourself.

"We know what we have to do. It is a fantastic club. Our targets are very clear. We have had a good start and our focus is 100 per cent taking Rangers forward."

Rangers extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Championship after a 4-0 win over Alloa Athletic on Saturday.

The club are now five points clear of second-place Hibernian as they push for a return to the Scottish Premiership.

"It was a pleasing afternoon's work. We showed good attitude from the first whistle worked tirelessly and showed quality," Warburton said.

"We just couldn't break down the defence as we hoped on occasions but we will learn from that.

"There is no lack of focus from players. We lost one game, we are five points clear, we are in good shape right now."