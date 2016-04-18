Ward thrilled after shining on Liverpool debut

Danny Ward could not find the words to describe his feelings after the goalkeeper made his Liverpool debut in their 2-1 win over AFC Bournemouth on Sunday.

Ward, 22, was given a chance in goals ahead of Simon Mignolet as Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made a host of changes for their trip to Dean Court.

The shot-stopper, who was recalled from his season-long loan at Scottish club Aberdeen in January, made a number of saves as goals from Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge sealed the three points.

Despite conceding a late goal, Ward was thrilled to have finally made his first appearance for the Premier League outfit.

"Words can't really describe what it meant to me to make my Liverpool debut," the Wales international told the Liverpool Echo.

"I found out I was playing on Saturday just before we travelled down so I had plenty of time to get my head around it.

"Regardless of whether you are starting or on the bench, as a goalkeeper you always have to be focused and prepare right.

"Surprisingly, I wasn't nervous. At the end of the day I get paid to keep the ball out of the back of the net and help the team.

"That's the vision I kind of have. It's a game of football, regardless of who you are playing for. Obviously, it's special playing for Liverpool but your job remains the same.

"We had a job to do coming here, regardless of what team the manager put out and we did it."

He added: "I was disappointed not to keep a clean sheet in the end, especially with conceding so late.

"But I felt good out there, I felt solid and I'm just happy for the boys that we've come away with the three points."