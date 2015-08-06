Waris agrees Lorient switch
Ghana international Abdul Majeed Waris has agreed a return to Ligue 1, signing for Lorient from Trabzonspor.
Lorient have completed their second signing in as many days with the arrival of Abdul Majeed Waris from Trabzonspor.
The Ghanaian striker returns to France after a successful loan spell at Valenciennes in the second half of the 2013-14 campaign, which saw the 23-year-old net nine goals in 16 starts.
A permanent move failed to materialise and he opted to leave parent club Spartak Moscow for Trabzonspor, but failed to score a single league goal last season.
Waris is the fourth signing ahead of the new campaign for Lorient, who brought in Benjamin Moukandjo from Reims on Wednesday.
