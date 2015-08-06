Waris agrees Lorient switch

Lorient have completed their second signing in as many days with the arrival of Abdul Majeed Waris from Trabzonspor.

The Ghanaian striker returns to France after a successful loan spell at Valenciennes in the second half of the 2013-14 campaign, which saw the 23-year-old net nine goals in 16 starts.

A permanent move failed to materialise and he opted to leave parent club Spartak Moscow for Trabzonspor, but failed to score a single league goal last season.

Waris is the fourth signing ahead of the new campaign for Lorient, who brought in Benjamin Moukandjo from Reims on Wednesday.