Warnock coy on Beckham talk

The West London side have been linked with a move for the former England captain, whose contract with the American outfit expires in November.

New R’s owner Tony Fernandes has hinted at his interest in bringing the 36-year-old to Loftus Road on Twitter earlier in the week.

And Warnock has confessed that, with Fernandes now in charge of the club, ‘anything is possible’ such is the ambition of the Malaysian entrepreneur.

“About three weeks ago I would not have dreamed to sign Joey Barton

so I will never write anything off,” Warnock said, as reported by the

Daily Telegraph

.

“The chairman Tony Fernandes has got such [an opinion] - why accept the average when you can reach for the top? That is how he is.

“It came out of the blue. I think anything is possible. He is a very astute businessman.”

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder Beckham has previously spent time on loan during the MLS off-season with AC Milan and trained with Tottenham Hotspur in January. However, a temporary switch to the North London side couldn’t be agreed.

Warnock went on to admit that he hasn’t discussed a potential move for Beckham but remained coy on any interest in January transfer window.

“No, it is not a discussion [Tony and I] have had,” he said.

“I mean obviously it is good news for you lads [the media] I suppose and nothing much surprises me at the club but it's not something we've talked about, not myself anyhow.”

When quizzed what he would do if Fernandes were to offer him the player, Warnock responded: “I think you will have to ask me as and when.

“I've got enough problems worrying about Newcastle [on Monday]. I don't want to worry about that [as well].

“We can't sign him anyhow; we can't sign anybody else now until January so why worry?

“I think he is a fabulous professional. I think he has been a great asset to English football, I like him as a person but ask me in January.”



By Ben McAleer