Warnock laments dropped points after Cardiff snatch draw at Hull

Manager Neil Warnock felt Cardiff deserved better than a 2-2 draw at Hull following a breathless finish at the KCOM Stadium.

The Bluebirds are now unbeaten in six Sky Bet Championship fixtures but they did so in dramatic circumstances as substitute Danny Ward scored in the second minute of stoppage time.

Warnock said: “I’ve never been so disappointed to equalise in the 90th minute. I thought we should have been out of sight at half-time.

“I thought we should have won it comfortably in the second half and then we end up scrapping for an equaliser.

“It showed that the lads have got character, the way they came back, but I’m totally disappointed, if I’m honest.

“I think we’ve thrown points away.”

Cardiff were the better side for long periods but they trailed at half-time after Kamil Grosicki’s 30-yard free-kick a minute before the break was too good for goalkeeper Alex Smithies.

The visitors deservedly equalised when Robert Glatzel was presented with an unmissable opportunity – Leandro Bacuna’s cross from the left was as powerful as it was precise – after 55 minutes.

Warnock must have feared the worst after Jordy de Wijs’ glancing header, Jarrod Bowen’s free-kick having caused mayhem in Cardiff’s penalty area, made it 2-1 to Hull after 89 minutes.

But Cardiff, as befits their belligerent manager, refused to yield and somehow made it 2-2 when Ward bundled home Aden Flint’s flick-on.

Warnock said: “All credit to us. We chucked the kitchen sink up there and it was nice to see Danny come on and get one.

“A lot of balls went into their box but I thought we played some good football at times.

“One of these days we will take our opportunities and put a few goals past someone.

“We’re not having much luck around the box and we’re still conceding silly goals.

“We’re six undefeated and you’ve got to start on a run like that – the Championship is a long, hard season.

“We’ll try and win everywhere we go.”

Hull head coach Grant McCann refused to dwell upon the negatives after his side conceded a second goal so late in the game.

He said: “I thought it was a good game. They are a good side.

“We’ve matched a team that came down from the Premier League for most of the game.

“They’ll be right up there this season but we’ve shown we can compete with teams like Cardiff. That is a huge step in the right direction.

“It’s difficult playing against them. They have a certain way that works for them.

“To come in at 1-0 at half-time, we were pleased, but to concede after half-time was a kick of the teeth.

“It’s fine margins. We were probably caught off guard for their second goal. We didn’t know their centre-half [Flint] had gone up and flicked it, and then the shot went through Brandon Fleming’s legs.

“That was a sucker-punch but we kept going.”

McCann added: “We’ve dropped some points from winning positions.

“We know we should be in a better position [in the league] but I’ve strong belief in myself and the group.”

Of Grosicki, who delivered another impressive performance, the Hull boss added: “He was a bit of doubt – he had a bit of a sore throat – but that’s four [goals] from four [games] from him now.

“He’s on great form.”