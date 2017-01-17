Was Juventus' new logo inspired by tennis star?
Robin Soderling took to Twitter to point out an uncanny resemblance between Juventus' new logo and his own.
Juventus' new logo was met with a mixed response on social media when it was launched on Monday, but one famous Twitter user suggested he had seen it before.
Retired Swedish tennis star Robin Soderling, a two-time French Open finalist, noted an uncanny similarity between the Serie A club's effort and his own logo, launched in 2013.
The former world number four appeared to find humour in the resemblance, though, posting a smiley emoji above an mage of the two designs.
You have to admit, the resemblance is striking...
Juventus new logo (to the right) January 17, 2017
