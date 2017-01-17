Was Juventus' new logo inspired by tennis star?

Juventus' new logo was met with a mixed response on social media when it was launched on Monday, but one famous Twitter user suggested he had seen it before.

Retired Swedish tennis star Robin Soderling, a two-time French Open finalist, noted an uncanny similarity between the Serie A club's effort and his own logo, launched in 2013.

The former world number four appeared to find humour in the resemblance, though, posting a smiley emoji above an mage of the two designs.

You have to admit, the resemblance is striking...