Watch: 36-year-old Edin Dzeko rolls back the years as Inter smash Milan in Italian Super Cup

It's been almost eight years since Edin Dzeko was last seen in the Premier League.

The two-time title winner clocked up 72 goals for Manchester City between 2010 and 2015, before leaving for the Serie A and Roma in 2015.

But the Bosnian is still racking up the goals with Inter Milan, netting 28 times since joining the Nerazzurri 18 months ago.

And he's not just notching them up against lowly opposition, either: he bagged the winner against league leaders Napoli earlier this month, inflicting on them their only defeat of the campaign so far.

On Wednesday night, he also did a job in barnstorming Super Cup final Milan derby, securing his side the silverware as they rolled over AC Milan 3-0.

Dzeko scored to put Inter 2-0 up after just 21 minutes, picking up the ball on the left wing and dropping his shoulder to cut inside and fire past Ciprian Tătăruşanu.

Federico Dimarco had given Inter the lead early on, while Lautaro Martinez capped off the win after 77 minutes in a final that was held in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Dzeko's continued success should come as no surprise – he scored 119 goals for Roma in his six years there, hitting double figures every season, and has already scored 11 for Inter so far in 2022/23.

He's not retired from international football, either, scoring in Bosnia and Herzegovina's most recent game against Romania in the UEFA Nations League last September.