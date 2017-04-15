WATCH: David Villa scores stunning goal in MLS

New York City star David Villa scored a stunning goal from distance in his team's MLS win on Friday.

The former Spain and Barcelona forward struck from just inside the attacking half in a 2-0 victory over Philadelphia Union in Pennsylvania.

Villa nudged a defender away before his outrageous right-footed attempt, which left Union goalkeeper Andre Blake scrambling.

But the shot-stopper was unable to keep out the incredible strike as it found its way in just under the crossbar.

50 yards out. FIFTY.Just a ridiculous goal from April 15, 2017

Jack Harrison had opened the scoring for City, whose win was sealed thanks to Villa's goal.