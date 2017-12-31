WATCH: Evra has no regrets... and proves it with bizarre new-year video

Patrice Evra has had a turbulent 2017 to say the least. The French full-back was sacked by Marseille after attacking a fan, but does he have any regrets? No chance.

Evra had his deal at the Stade Velodrome terminated in November after being handed a season-long ban by UEFA for kicking out at a supporter before Marseille's 1-0 Europa League loss to Vitoria Guimaraes.

But Evra has already put the incident behind him and is living for the moment as 2018 approaches.

In the latest must-see Instagram video from the 36-year-old, he wishes his followers a happy new year while listening to Edith Piaf's 'Non, je ne regrette rien'.

With the video – in which Evra is sat with his feet up on a desk – the left-back posted: "You should live in the present like its your last day!!!

"...If you think about the past you will live with regrets, if you think about the future you will live with anxiety soo don't just exist but live life no matter your situation.

"God has a plan for all of us... soo happy new year may 2018 make you all love this game."