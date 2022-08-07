Watch: Gareth Bale scores wonder goal for Los Angeles against Real Salt Lake in MLS

Gareth Bale scored a wonder goal for new team Los Angeles FC against Real Salt Lake in the teams' MLS clash on Saturday.

The Welsh winger is yet to start a game for his new side as he builds up his fitness after injury, but he came off the bench with 26 minutes left to replace Carlos Vela and quickly made his mark with a stunning strike.

Bale received the ball some 40 yards out and attacked down the right, beating two Real Salt Lake defenders before cutting inside and firing past the goalkeeper.

HE'S GARETH BALE. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🐉#LAFC pic.twitter.com/r22UgbUFKgAugust 7, 2022 See more

The goal was reminiscent of some of early efforts for Tottenham and also the famous Copa del Rey final strike for Real Madrid against Barcelona in 2014, albeit on the other side of the pitch.

Bale now has two goals in his four appearances for Los Angeles, with just 97 minutes played as he looks to improve his fitness and peak in time for the World Cup in Qatar with Wales later in the year.

"OH MY, GARETH BALE. Absolutely filthy, @GarethBale11," the Major League Soccer account tweeted alongside a video of the goal.

Los Angeles FC have now won all four of their matches this season in the Western Conference.