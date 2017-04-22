WATCH: Giovinco's stunning free-kick in MLS

With Bastian Schweinsteiger in town, Sebastian Giovinco was determined to remind everyone who is boss.

Former Germany international and World Cup winner Schweinsteiger arrived in Toronto on Friday with two goals in three matches since joining from Manchester United, and with Chicago Fire unbeaten in three matches.

But 2015 MLS MVP Giovinco stole the show with a brace, which included a stunning free-kick late at BMO Field.

After opening the scoring in the 28th minute, the Italy international curled a sublime set-piece past Chicago goalkeeper Jorge Bava eight minutes from the end to seal a 3-1 win for the hosts.