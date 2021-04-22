Watch: Hunt 'disspointed' following loss to CT City

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has admitted he was disappointed by his side’s 2-1 loss against Cape Town City, believing they deserved at least a point.

Goals from Tashreeq Morris and Bradley Rhulani was enough to guide the Citizens to victory despite a Kearyn Baccus goal for Chiefs in the second half.

Speaking after the game, Hunt admitted he was frustrated with the way his team started the game but believed they were worthy of at least a draw.

Watch Hunt’s post-match reactions: