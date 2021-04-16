Watch: Hunt, Ngezana react after Chiefs draw with Baroka

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt was left frustrated after his side’s 1-1 draw with Baroka as the coach hit out at what he called a blatant penalty calls that didn’t go his sides way. Watch Hunt’s and Man of the Match Siyabonga Ngezana’s post match interviews.

Lebogang Manyama's fourth league goal of the season was cancelled out by Evidence Makgopa as Chiefs were held to a 1-1 draw by Baroka FC.

Speaking after the game Hunt insisted, that he believed his side should have won the game.

"I think we played well enough to win the game, I think we deserved it but in football you don't always get what you deserve," Hunt told SuperSport TV.

"You know their goal was a big deflection, you know really upsetting [because] they never really had a shot at goal, yeah they did overload us in the wide areas but I mean we still had enough opportunities to win the game.

"I thought, again it's three games in a row blatant penalties, you don't get it in the first-half so that's football," he said.

"There's two facets of the game that we gotta do better and the one is defending, you have to defend when you have to defend we had to defend better with the goal, as I said it was big deflection with the goal, disappointing.

"Because I don't think honestly they deserve that but that's football, you know here we go again, that's fine. They're strong, we're getting better, that's the most important thing, we played some good football at times, there was good movement, third man was good, so we just have to keep on working.

Watch Hunt’s full interview:

Ngezana said that he is taking confidence from coach Gavin Hunt while also admitting that the team was disappointed not to get the three points because of lack of concentration.

Watch Ngezana’s interview: