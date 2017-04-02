WATCH: Kolo brilliantly leads Toure chant amid Celtic celebrations

Kolo and Yaya Toure's chant has become an internet sensation and now one of the men themselves have led it after Celtic's title win.

A 5-0 win over Hearts on Sunday saw Celtic clinch their sixth successive Scottish Premiership crown.

Kolo Toure came off the bench in the dying minutes at Tynecastle, but it was his performance in the post-match celebrations that was more impressive.

The 36-year-old led the famous dance as his enthusiastic team-mates chanted his and brother Yaya's name.