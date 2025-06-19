Women's Euro 2025: Official broadcasters
All the broadcast information for the Women's European Championship
The Women's Euro 2025 is upon us and FourFourTwo is here with all the information on TV channels and live streams so you can watch every single game of the Women's Euros wherever you are in the world.
• Dates: July 2-27, 2025
• FREE Streams (UK): BBC iPlayer / ITVX
• Watch from anywhere: try NordVPN 100% risk free
Running from July 2 through to the final on July 27, the 2025 edition of the tournament takes place in Switzerland and features 16 teams. England are the defending champions after their triumph in 2022, but Spain are the favourites, having beaten the Lionesses to the World Cup crown in 2023.
Every single Women's Euro 2025 match is available to watch live in numerous countries around the world, in many cases totally for free.
In the UK, for example, the BBC and ITV have the rights, with all games streaming live on BBC iPlayer or ITVX.
The latest edition of FourFourTwo magazine features a comprehensive Women's Euros 2025 guide as well as a deep dive into the Lionesses, and we'll keep you covered with all the latest from the tournament on our website.
Read on for all the details on how you can watch the Women's Euros online, on TV, and from anywhere.
International broadcasters for Women's Euro 2025
UK
- BBC iPlayer (free)
- ITVX (free)
Ireland
Viewers in Ireland can watch Women's Euro 2025 on public broadcaster RTÉ.
- RTÉ Player (free)
USA
In the USA, you can watch the Women's Euro 2025 on Disney+, Fox or ViX.
Disney+ and the Spanish-language ViX are dedicated streaming services, while to get Fox's coverage you'll need a cord-cutting cable TV service, such as Sling TV's Blue package.
Canada
In Canada, the Women's Euro 2025 tournament will be broadcast by TSN and its streaming platform, TSN+.
- TSN+ ($8/month)
Australia
In Australia, Optus Sport will show all Women's Euro 2025 games.
- Optus Sport ($24.99/month or $199.99/year)
Use a VPN to watch from anywhere
Out of the country for some or all of the Women's Euros? You don't have to miss a single game!
You might think geo-restrictions might block access to your streaming services while you're abroad, but a VPN is a simple and safe solution.
A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that uses encrypted connections and remote servers to effectively alter your device's location to anywhere in the world. That means you can access your usual streaming platforms, wherever you happen to be during the Euros.
NordVPN
NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more.
Just in time for the Euros you can bag yourself a mega discount
Women's Euro 2025: Full list of official broadcasters
Europe
- Albania: RTSH Sport
- Andorra: RTVE PLAY, TF1
- Armenia: First Channel of Public TV Company of Armenia
- Austria: ORF ON
- Belgium: RTBF Tipik & Auvio, Sporza and VRT Max
- Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHT1 & HD BHT1
- Bulgaria: BNT 3
- Croatia: HRTi
- Cyprus: CyBC
- Czechia: CT Sport
- Denmark: Viaplay
- Estonia: ERR
- Finland: Yle Areena
- France: TF1
- Georgia: Channel 1
- Germany: Das Erste, Sportstudio
- Greece: ERT
- Hungary: M4 Sport Online
- Iceland: RÚV / RÚV 2
- Israel: sport1
- Italy: RAI PLAY
- Kosovo: RTK1
- Latvia: LTV7
- Liechtenstein: Play RSI - Sport-Livestreams
- Lithuania: LRT
- Luxembourg: RTBF Tipik & Auvio, Sporza and VRT Max
- Malta: TVMSPORT
- Moldova: TVR
- Monaco: TF1
- Montenegro: RCTG
- Netherlands: NPO1
- North Macedonia: MRT
- Norway: NRK, TV 2 Play
- Poland: TVP Sport
- Portugal: RTP1 + RTP2 and simulcast at https://www.rtp.pt/, Canal 11, Sport TV
- Republic of Ireland: RTÉ
- Romania: TVR
- San Marino: RAI PLAY
- Serbia: RTS Serbia
- Slovakia: STVR
- Slovenia: TV Slovenija 2
- Spain: RTVE PLAY
- Sweden: SVT, Viaplay.se
- Switzerland: Play SRF - Sport-Livestreams, Play RTS - Sport Livestreams, Play RSI - Sport-Livestreams
- Türkiye: TRT SPOR
- Ukraine: Megogo
- United Kingdom: BBC1, BBC2, BBC iPlayer, ITV, ITV4, ITVX
- Vatican City: RAI PLAY
Rest of the world
- Afghanistan: FanCode
- Algeria: bein connect
- Angola: DStv Stream
- Argentina: Disney+
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Bahrain: bein connect
- Bangladesh: FanCode
- Belize: Disney+
- Benin: DStv Stream, New World Sport
- Bhutan: FanCode
- Bolivia: Disney+
- Botswana: Azam SPORTS, DStv Stream
- Brazil: Livemode Brazil
- Burkina Faso: DStv Stream, New World Sport
- Burundi: Azam SPORTS, DStv Stream, New World Sport
- Cameroon: DStv Stream, New World Sport
- Canada: TSN
- Cape Verde: DStv Stream
- Central African Republic: DStv Stream, New World Sport
- Chad: bein connect, DStv Stream, New World Sport
- Chile: Disney+
- Colombia: Disney+
- Comoros: DStv Stream, New World Sport
- Congo Republic: DStv Stream, New World Sport
- Costa Rica: Disney+
- Democratic Republic of Congo:DStv Stream, New World Sport
- Djibouti: bein connect, DStv Stream, New World Sport
- Dominican Republic: Disney+
- Ecuador: Disney+
- Egypt: bein connect
- El Salvador: Disney+
- Equatorial Guinea: DStv Stream
- Eritrea: DStv Stream
- Ethiopia: DStv Stream
- French Guyana: Disney+, TF1
- French overseas territories (including French Polynesia, New Caledonia, Wallis & Futuna, Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Barts, St. Martin, St. Pierre & Miquelon, French Southern and Antarctic Lands, Mayotte, Réunion): TF1
- Gabon: DStv Stream, New World Sport
- Gambia: DStv Stream
- Ghana: DStv Stream, SportyTV
- Guatemala: Disney+
- Guinea: DStv Stream
- Guinea-Bissau: DStv Stream, New World Sport
- Guyana: Disney+
- Honduras: Disney+
- Hong Kong SAR: Hoy
- India & Indian Sub-Continent: FanCode
- Iran: bein connect
- Iraq: bein connect
- Ivory Coast: DStv Stream, New World Sport
- Jordan: bein connect
- Kenya: Azam SPORTS, SportyTV
- Kuwait: bein connect
- Lebanon: bein connect
- Lesotho: DStv Stream
- Liberia: DStv Stream
- Libya: bein connect
- Madagascar: DStv Stream, New World Sport
- Malawi: Azam SPORTS, DStv Stream
- Maldives: FanCode
- Mali: DStv Stream, New World Sport
- Mauritania: bein connect, DStv Stream, New World Sport
- Mauritius: DStv Stream, New World Sport
- Mexico: Disney+
- Morocco: bein connect
- Mozambique: DStv Stream
- Namibia: DStv Stream
- Nepal: FanCode
- Nicaragua: Disney+
- Niger: DStv Stream, New World Sport
- Nigeria: DStv Stream, SportyTV
- Oman: bein connect
- Pakistan: FanCode
- Palestine (Gaza strip & West Bank): bein connect
- Panama: Disney+
- Paraguay: Disney+
- Peru: Disney+
- Qatar: bein connect
- Rwanda: Azam SPORTS, DStv Stream, New World Sport
- Sao Tome and Principe: DStv Stream
- Saudi Arabia: bein connect
- Senegal: DStv Stream, New World Sport
- Seychelles: DStv Stream, New World Sport
- Sierra Leone: DStv Stream
- Somalia: bein connect, DStv Stream
- South Africa: DStv Stream, SportyTV
- South Sudan: bein connect
- Sri Lanka: FanCode
- St Helena and Ascension: DStv Stream
- Sudan: bein connect
- Suriname: Disney+
- Syria: bein connect
- Tanzania: Azam SPORTS, DStv Stream
- Togo: DStv Stream, New World Sport
- Tunisia: bein connect
- Uganda: Azam SPORTS, DStv Stream
- United Arab Emirates: bein connect
- United States of America: Disney+
- United States (including American Samoa, Guam, Mariana Islands, Midway, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, United States of America): FOX Sports, ViX
- Uruguay: Disney+
- Venezuela: Disney+
- Yemen: bein connect
- Zambia: Azam SPORTS, DStv Stream
- Zimbabwe: Azam SPORTS, DStv Stream
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Patrick manages the How To Watch content across FourFourTwo and the other sports publications at Future. He's an NCTJ qualified journalist with a decade of experience in digital sports media. A lifelong Evertonian, he now plies his own footballing trade on the bobbly pitches of the famous Bristol Downs League.