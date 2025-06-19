Women's Euro 2025: Official broadcasters

The Women's Euro 2025 is upon us and FourFourTwo is here with all the information on TV channels and live streams so you can watch every single game of the Women's Euros wherever you are in the world.

Women's Euro 2025: Key info • Dates: July 2-27, 2025

Running from July 2 through to the final on July 27, the 2025 edition of the tournament takes place in Switzerland and features 16 teams. England are the defending champions after their triumph in 2022, but Spain are the favourites, having beaten the Lionesses to the World Cup crown in 2023.

Every single Women's Euro 2025 match is available to watch live in numerous countries around the world, in many cases totally for free.

In the UK, for example, the BBC and ITV have the rights, with all games streaming live on BBC iPlayer or ITVX.

Read on for all the details on how you can watch the Women's Euros online, on TV, and from anywhere.

International broadcasters for Women's Euro 2025

UK

Ireland

Viewers in Ireland can watch Women's Euro 2025 on public broadcaster RTÉ.

USA

In the USA, you can watch the Women's Euro 2025 on Disney+, Fox or ViX.

Disney+ and the Spanish-language ViX are dedicated streaming services, while to get Fox's coverage you'll need a cord-cutting cable TV service, such as Sling TV's Blue package.

Canada

In Canada, the Women's Euro 2025 tournament will be broadcast by TSN and its streaming platform, TSN+.

Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport will show all Women's Euro 2025 games.

Use a VPN to watch from anywhere

Out of the country for some or all of the Women's Euros? You don't have to miss a single game!

You might think geo-restrictions might block access to your streaming services while you're abroad, but a VPN is a simple and safe solution.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that uses encrypted connections and remote servers to effectively alter your device's location to anywhere in the world. That means you can access your usual streaming platforms, wherever you happen to be during the Euros.

Women's Euro 2025: Full list of official broadcasters

