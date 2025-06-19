Recommended reading

Women's Euro 2025: Official broadcasters

By published

All the broadcast information for the Women's European Championship

Leah Williamson and Millie Bright of England lift the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Trophy after their sides victory in the UEFA Women&#039;s Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England.
(Image credit: Lynne Cameron - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)
Jump To:

The Women's Euro 2025 is upon us and FourFourTwo is here with all the information on TV channels and live streams so you can watch every single game of the Women's Euros wherever you are in the world.

Women's Euro 2025: Key info

Dates: July 2-27, 2025
FREE Streams (UK): BBC iPlayer / ITVX
• Watch from anywhere: try NordVPN 100% risk free

Running from July 2 through to the final on July 27, the 2025 edition of the tournament takes place in Switzerland and features 16 teams. England are the defending champions after their triumph in 2022, but Spain are the favourites, having beaten the Lionesses to the World Cup crown in 2023.

Every single Women's Euro 2025 match is available to watch live in numerous countries around the world, in many cases totally for free.

In the UK, for example, the BBC and ITV have the rights, with all games streaming live on BBC iPlayer or ITVX.

The latest edition of FourFourTwo magazine features a comprehensive Women's Euros 2025 guide as well as a deep dive into the Lionesses, and we'll keep you covered with all the latest from the tournament on our website.

Read on for all the details on how you can watch the Women's Euros online, on TV, and from anywhere.

International broadcasters for Women's Euro 2025

UK

Ireland

Viewers in Ireland can watch Women's Euro 2025 on public broadcaster RTÉ.

USA

In the USA, you can watch the Women's Euro 2025 on Disney+, Fox or ViX.

Disney+ and the Spanish-language ViX are dedicated streaming services, while to get Fox's coverage you'll need a cord-cutting cable TV service, such as Sling TV's Blue package.

Canada

In Canada, the Women's Euro 2025 tournament will be broadcast by TSN and its streaming platform, TSN+.

Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport will show all Women's Euro 2025 games.

Use a VPN to watch from anywhere

Out of the country for some or all of the Women's Euros? You don't have to miss a single game!

You might think geo-restrictions might block access to your streaming services while you're abroad, but a VPN is a simple and safe solution.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that uses encrypted connections and remote servers to effectively alter your device's location to anywhere in the world. That means you can access your usual streaming platforms, wherever you happen to be during the Euros.

70% off NordVPN plus free Amazon voucher

70% off NordVPN plus free Amazon voucher

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more.

Just in time for the Euros you can bag yourself a mega discount, as well as an Amazon gift card chucked in for good measure. Go get it!

View Deal

Women's Euro 2025: Full list of official broadcasters

Europe

Rest of the world

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher

Patrick manages the How To Watch content across FourFourTwo and the other sports publications at Future. He's an NCTJ qualified journalist with a decade of experience in digital sports media. A lifelong Evertonian, he now plies his own footballing trade on the bobbly pitches of the famous Bristol Downs League.