WATCH: Mendy and Pogba dab with president Macron after World Cup win

Benjamin Mendy and Paul Pogba were typically eye-catching in their World Cup celebrations as the France pair 'dabbed' with president Emmanuel Macron.

France clinched their second title with a 4-2 title win over Croatia on Sunday in Moscow, Pogba netting the third goal as Macron cut an animated figure in the stands.

After the full-time whistle, both Mendy, who spent much of last season injured at Manchester City and chronicling his team's success on social media, and Pogba were keen to get Macron involved in the celebrations.

Pogba had already been pictured dabbing with the World Cup trophy on the pitch, before he and Mendy teamed up with Macron in a live Instagram video as the president replicated the dance move popularised by the Manchester United man.

Mendy posted a brief clip of the trio on his Twitter page, too.

On dab paaaas noooouuuus July 15, 2018

The City defender could earlier be seen sliding through the falling rain and golden tickertape with the glittering trophy.