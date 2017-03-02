WATCH: Neymar schools Pique in training
Watch Neymar leave Barcelona team-mate Gerard Pique for dead in a practice game.
Neymar lightened the mood following the announcement of Luis Enrique's Barcelona exit, sharing a video of himself nutmegging Gerard Pique in training.
The Barca coach confirmed he would be leaving at the end of the season following Wednesday's 6-1 victory over Sporting Gijon.
But Brazil captain Neymar was on good form on Thursday as he cheekily wished Pique "Good morning" with a clip of the defender being left for dead by a wonderful piece of skill in a practice game.
Pique's attempts to halt his team-mate are surely worthy of a booking!
