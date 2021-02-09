Watch: Pitso reacts as Bayern hand him first loss as Al Ahly coach

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says that defeat against Bayern Munich in the Fifa Club World Cup is a bitter pill to swallow but added that his side gave their best against the European champions.

Pitso’s chargers were downed 2-0 by the German’s on Monday night courtesy of a Robert Lewandowski double.

The semi-final defeat was Pitso’s first as coach of the Egyptians and he said that he was not happy with it even though it was against a team as strong as Bayern.

Speaking to the media after the game the coach insisted that his team was not scared of the German’s but accepted that they pushed Ahly back with their quality.

Watch Mosimane’s full post-match presser: