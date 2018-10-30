Watch: Pogba finds new use for penalty run-up

Even for a player who dominates headlines as much as Paul Pogba, the conversation about his penalty technique has been long and loud.

The France star's stuttered run-up has been a fixture of his spot-kicks this season, the latest of which was saved by Jordan Pickford in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Everton on Sunday.

Although Pogba buried the rebound, he admitted he might have to change his style now that goalkeepers are wising up to his methods, with his attempt at Old Trafford preceded by 28 mini-steps during more seconds than it took Usain Bolt to run the 100 metres in his prime.

However, Pogba has shown a commendable willingness to poke fun at himself.

The 25-year-old posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday with the caption "How do I get to my car", in which he uses his now infamous run-up to cross from his front door to the driver's seat.

Whether or not he tries something new the next time he takes a penalty, it is refreshing to see one of the Premier League's more flamboyant figures show a little self-deprecation.